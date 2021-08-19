New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the GARDP Foundation on antimicrobial resistance research and innovation to promote mutual cooperation.

The MoU was signed in March this year.

An official release said the MoU will further strengthen relations between India and Switzerland within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation.

The ICMR-GARDP collaborations will include establishing a strategy and modalities for financial and in-kind contributions by both parties to ensure the success of the joint objectives.

Funding may be provided directly to the other party or to the third parties engaged in projects. All financial and in-kind contributions will be subject of separate legally binding agreements.

ICMR promotes biomedical research in the country through intramural and extramural research. GARDP is a not-for-profit research and development organisation that addresses global public health needs by developing and delivering new or improved antibiotic treatments, while endeavouring to ensure their sustainable access. (ANI)

