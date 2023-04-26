New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved National Medical Devices Policy with an aim to increase domestic production and reduce imports of such equipment.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it will promote domestic production of medical devices.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From V Somanna and Jagdish Shettar to Ramesh Jarkiholi, List of Key Candidates of BJP, Congress, JDS and Their Constituencies.

Last year, the government had floated an approach paper on the draft national medical devices policy 2022 for consultation.

The policy is expected to help the medical devices sector grow from the present USD 11 billion to USD 50 billion in the next five years.

Also Read | BTS Gets Forest Named After Them Which Is Made by Melon and Located in Nanji Han River Park in Seoul.

The government has already initiated implementation of the PLI Scheme for medical devices and extended support for setting up of 4 medical device parks in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices, till now, a total of 26 projects have been approved with a committed investment of Rs 1,206 crore and out of this, so far, an investment of Rs 714 crore has been achieved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)