New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is likely to meet again on Saturday amid the Russian offensive against Ukraine, sources in the government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the CCS on Thursday night after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine.

He also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for an immediate cessation of violence while stressing that India attaches the highest priority to the safe exit and return of its citizens from Ukraine.

The proposed meet of the key cabinet panel comes amid New Delhi's efforts to evacuate Indian citizens from the battle zone.

Besides the prime minister, the defence minister, the home minister, the external affairs minister and the finance minister are part of the CCS.

Top officials of the security apparatus are also called to attend CCS meet.

