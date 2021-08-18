New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet decision on National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm will be a "game-changer" in helping oil palm farmers and creating a self-reliant India.

The Cabinet approved a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 crore to promote domestic cultivation of oil palm in the next five years and reduce the country's dependence on edible oil imports.

Also Read | Fugitive Godman Nithyananda Names Himself as Madurai Aadheenam’s 293rd Pontiff.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Today's Cabinet decision on National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm will be a game-changer when it comes to helping oil palm farmers and creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Northeast, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will specially benefit from this."

Reacting to another Cabinet decision, the prime minister said the revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited will particularly help the farmers of the region and will further popularise the products of the Northeast across India.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released Online, Candidates Can Download Call Letter at sbi.co.in.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for ratification of the Kigali Amendment for phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by India under the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)