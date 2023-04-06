New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to a project to construct and set up a Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory- India (LIGO-India) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,600 crore which is likely to be completed by 2030.

Briefing reporters, Union minister Jitendra Singh said it would come up in Hingoli, Maharashtra.

Also Read | Ontario Temple Attack: India Condemns Vandalisation of Hindu Temple in Ontario, Asks Canada To Catch Perpetrators'.

LIGO-India will be an advanced gravitational-wave observatory to be located in India as part of a worldwide network.

It is envisaged as a collaborative project between a consortium of Indian research institutions and the LIGO Laboratory in USA, along with its international partners.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Shoots Dead Girlfriend, Dies by Suicide Later.

LIGO-India had received the government's in-principle approval in February 2016. Since then, the project reached several milestones towards selecting and acquiring a site and building the observatory.

The United States will provide key components for the lab worth USD 80 million, which amounts to Rs 560 crore.

The LIGO-India project will be built by the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Science and Technology, with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Science Foundation, the US, along with several national and international research and academic institutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)