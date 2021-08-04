New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) for carrying out academic programmes and research activities, a statement said.

The signing of the agreement shall enable pursuance of potential interest areas of cooperation such as exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, scientific materials, publications and information, joint research meeting, PhD programme, dual degree/double degree programme.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and the Delft University of Technology, for carrying out the academic programmes and research activities involving students and faculty members in each institution signed on April 9, 2021, and May 17, 2021, at respective institutes and exchanged by email," the statement said.

Cooperation with the EWI at TU Delft, the oldest and largest Dutch public technological university through this agreement would lead to developing a joint activity in research in the area of science and technology.

The MoU will enable the two sides to develop a specialised curriculum to be pursued by students for the award of either undergraduate or postgraduate degree which will be in addition to the initial degree to be awarded by the home institute, the statement said.

The agreement will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of science and technology, it added.

