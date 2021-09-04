New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of central deputation tenure of IAS Amandeep Garg, Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat by one year up to September 10, 2022.

The letter was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of the central deputation tenure of Shri Amandeep Garg, IAS Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat for a period of the one year beyond September 10 this year to September 10, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said in the letter. (ANI)

