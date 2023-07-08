Bhubaneswar, Jul 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the cadre restructuring of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) was under active consideration of the state government.

Patnaik said this while addressing a function marking the 75th Year Foundation Celebration. The OPSC is a creation of the Constitution of India and is mandated to conduct recruitments for appointments to the services of the state, he said.

Also Read | Anuvadini: Kerala High Court and District Courts Use AI Tool To Translate Judgments to Malayalam.

Noting that the journey of OPSC in the last seventy-five years has been remarkable, the chief minister said thousands of men and women selected by the Commission in different fields of public administration have made stellar contributions to the all-around development of the state.

In recent years, the Commission has enabled itself to conduct a huge number of recruitment drives faster. It has maintained a high level of transparency by leveraging technology and following best practices in the field of recruitment, he said while complimenting the OPSC and its staff for their efforts in clearing the backlogs in recruitment and adhering to the Annual Recruitment Calendar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Men Harass Woman, Tell Her Husband ‘You Don't Deserve Her, Give Your Wife to Us’; Booked.

The state government has always been keen to strengthen this institution. A new annexe building of the Commission is under construction at a cost of Rs 14 crore to meet its infrastructure needs.

"Besides, the cadre restructuring of the OPSC is under active consideration of the government," he said.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal attended the valediction session. He launched the highly advanced e-CHAYAN portal of the Commission. The software has many advanced features like AI-enabled photo verification to eliminate impersonation, digital mark extraction from certificates, API-based certificate verification and customized application forms and others.

The governor also felicitated officers and staff of the Commission for rendering meritorious service. He emphasised that merit-based selection ultimately contributes to nation-building. Ten officers and staff of the Commission were felicitated on the occasion for rendering meritorious service.

Chief Secretary P K Jena emphasised on leverage of technology in recruitment, and review of cadre rules to make it more compliant with the changing processes of recruitment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)