By Suchitra Mukherjee

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will be chairing the G20 SAI meeting, under India's G20 Presidency from March 13-15 in Guwahati, Assam.

Also Read | Will Vladimir Putin Attend G-20 Summit in India in September? Kremlin Working To Clear Russian President's Schedule To Ensure His Participation.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is the Chair of the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group under India's G20 Presidency, and the SAI20 Delegates Meeting will take place in the city of Guwahati from March 13-15, 2023.

Guwahati, known as the Gateway to Northeast India, is the major cultural, political, educational and commercial hub. It is known for its rich culture and tradition, the celebration of festivals, cuisine, and people and its cosmopolitan nature.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Dogs of Mafia-Politician Atiq Ahmad Die of Starvation After His House Was Demolished in Prayagraj.

The delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and other International Organizations would attend the SAI20 event.

The SAIs of Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Oman, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and UAE will be participating in person.

Under the guiding philosophy for India's presidency of G20, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' i.e. "One Earth, One Family, and One Future", the CAG of India had proposed the collaboration of SAI20 Engagement Group on two priority areas -- Blue Economy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI).

'Blue Economy' is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of our ecosystem. While, 'Responsible AI' is a governance framework aimed at what data can be collected and used, how AI models should be evaluated, and how to best deploy and monitor models. The framework can also define who is accountable for any negative outcomes of AI.

In line with this, during the course of the SOM meeting in Guwahati, SAI India shall present and introduce the concept themes of Blue Economy and Responsible AI respectively. There shall be further sharing of experiences by the participant SAIs including member SAIs and guest SAIs of G20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)