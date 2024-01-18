Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday permitted the holding of a rally by Indian Secular Front (ISF) on January 21 in front of Victoria House at Esplanade in the city on its foundation day.

The court directed that the participants in the meeting will not use foul language and shall not incite violence.

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that the petitioner political party ISF will be permitted to hold a meeting on their foundation day on January 21.

The court directed that the entire programme will be videographed by the police, as well as the petitioners.

The state was directed to deploy adequate number of police personnel and to render adequate assistance and ensure safety and security of the participants as well as the passersby.

The ISF moved the high court seeking direction to the Kolkata police to grant permission for the rally claiming that it was denied when a formal application was made.

The state opposed the prayer, submitting that during last year's meeting of ISF at a nearby place on the same date, violence had taken place and police personnel were attacked and vehicles were damaged, creating chaos in the streets of Kolkata.

ISF's lone MLA Naushad Siddique had been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the state, submitted that it was agreeable to provide alternative venues like the Ramlila Maidan.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the alleged incidents of violence were an aftermath of provocations, attacks and assaults committed by miscreants.

The court observed that political meetings had been allowed at the venue earlier and all political outfits are entitled to a level playing field.

The ruling Trinamool Congress holds its Martyrs' day rally at the venue in front of Victoria House every year on July 21.

Justice Sengupta said that the court does not find any justifiable reason for the state not to permit the petitioners to hold such a meeting at the venue at a stipulated time.

The court directed that the number of participants will be restricted to 1,000 only and the number of vehicles including buses required to be used will not exceed 15 in number.

The petitioners were directed to specify the names of four individuals who will be held responsible for conducting the meeting.

The court directed that a clear passage on the other side of the road will be left open for vehicles to ply.

