Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) A judge of the Calcutta HC on Friday released from her court the interim bail prayer of an accused police personnel citing personal grounds after her lawyer insisted on concluding the hearing during the day's proceedings.

Justice Suvra Ghosh released the matter from her court in a one-line order citing personal grounds.

The CBI is investigating the alleged murder of Abhijit Sarkar in post-poll violence in Kolkata in 2021.

The woman police officer, Ratna Sarkar, whose bail prayer came up for hearing, was among four persons who were taken into custody recently on an order of the trial court hearing the matter.

Justice Ghosh released the matter when the senior advocate insisted that the hearing be concluded during the day's proceedings after the judge said that it would be taken up for further hearing on a next date.

