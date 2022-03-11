Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 11 (ANI): Calcutta High Court on Friday rejected Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal's plea for protection from arrest in cattle smuggling probe.

Mandal has been asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation on March 14.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Calls for Opposition Unity to Fight 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says ‘Congress Lost Credibility’.

On March 8, CBI sent a notice to the TMC leader asking him to appear in person before the agency on March 14 at 11 am. This is the fourth time that Mandal has been summoned in a cattle smuggling case.

Earlier, CBI had issued notice to Mandal in January asking him to appear before the agency for questioning in the post-poll violence case. (ANI)

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Breaks His Mobile for Speaking With Another Woman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)