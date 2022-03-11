Chennai, March 11: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly committed suicide after his wife broke his mobile phone and restricted him from talking with a woman.

Police have identified the deceased victim as Krishna (22), who was a native of Uttar Pradesh and worked at a private company in Sunguvarchatram. One year ago, Krishna was married to a woman who was a native of his hometown. Krishna's wife went to her native place and returned to Sunguvarchatram after six months on Monday.

An investigating officer said that Krishna was messaging on his mobile phone even as the couple met after six months. When Pooja went to cook supper, her husband began speaking on the phone with someone. He was still talking on the phone with a woman an hour after she had ended work. When Pooja questioned about the lady, Krishna informed her that she was a coworker.

She accused him of having a love affair with the woman. After a brief altercation, she snatched his phone and smashed it, The Times of India reported.

Following this, Pooja locked herself up inside a room and Krishna allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling in the verandah.

After half an hour when Pooja opened the door, she found her husband hanging from the ceiling and the police was alerted by their neighbours.

