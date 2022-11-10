New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A nationwide campaign has been launched for promotion of digital life certificate for central government pensioners, the Ministry of Personnel said on Thursday.

The campaign came a year after Union Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh, in November 2021, launched the milestone face authentication technique of submitting life certificate through any android mobile phone.

Also Read | JNU Clash: Two Students Injured in Clash Between 2 Groups Over Personal Dispute at Jawaharlal Nehru University (Watch Video).

The Government of India has launched a nationwide campaign for promotion of digital life certificate for central government pensioners, a release issued by the Ministry of Personnel said.

Now, the department is launching a special nationwide campaign for promoting the life certificate through digital mode and popularises the face authentication technique.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Video of Woman Being Slapped by Doctor Amid Treatment in Korba Government Hospital Goes Viral, Probe Ordered.

All the registered pensioners associations, pension disbursing banks, ministries of Government of India and CGHS wellness centres have been directed to promote the digital life certificate, face authentication technique for submitting life certificate by organising special camps for 'Ease of Living' of pensioners, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)