New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Association of Spinal Surgeons of India (ASSI) on Friday launched a countrywide campaign to raise awareness about injury prevention and a spine-healthy lifestyle to reduce injury-related disabilities and trauma.

Sensitising policy makers and enforcement agencies towards implementing effective injury prevention strategies will be another key element of the Injuries Prevention Awareness Programme, it said.

The ASSI is partnering 1,000 institutions, including schools, colleges, organisations and industry bodies, across India for the campaign, it said in a statement.

The campaign will be conducted across 20 cities -- New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Manipal, Vellore, Gurugram, Jaipure, Kota, Ghaziabad and Rajkot.

