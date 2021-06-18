Amaravati, Jun 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday admitted that the ruling party (YSRC) was unable to prevail upon the Centre to get special category status (SCS) for the State as the BJP-led NDA government enjoyed majority in the Lok Sabha.

"..... It has complete majority in Lok Sabha, so we are in a helpless position wherein we cannot do anything except repeatedly plead for SCS," Jagan said.

He, however, expressed hope that "with God's grace" this situation would reverse some day. "With God's blessings, I wish (something) good will happen sooner or later," the Chief Minister said.

Jagan made these comments after releasing a job recruitment calendar and blamed the current situation on the previous Chandrababu Naidu government.

"They have mortgaged special status for a special package and votes. Two of their MPs enjoyed Union Cabinet posts and compromised (on SCS). As a result, we are now forced to plead for special status whenever we visit New Delhi. Except pleading, we cant do anything," Jagan said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the recent criticism of the Opposition parties over his failure to secure SCS for Andhra Pradesh even after his YSR Congress won 22 Lok Sabha seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)