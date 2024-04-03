Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of taking support from the Social Democratic Party of India, the political outfit of the banned Popular Front and asked if the people of Karnataka could remain safe under the Congress government.

SDPI is widely considered to be the political outfit of the banned terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Special Holiday for Punjab Government Employees From Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan on April 19.

The senior BJP leader was apparently referring to the recent blast at popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe.

"On one hand there are blasts in Bengaluru, on the other hand, I just got the news that SDPI has supported Congress. If this is true then can the people of Karnataka remain safe under the Congress government?" Amit Shah said in his roadshow in Ramanagara.

Also Read | Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested.

Earlier today, BJP Kerala President K Surendran has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain his position on the declaration by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to extend unconditional support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Lok Sabha elections

Referring to SDPI's support for the Congress, Surendran said, "Now SDPI has openly declared support for the Congress party in all 20 constituencies. We all know why PFI was banned. SDPI and PFI have openly declared to kill Hindus and Christians, destroy temples, and churches and attack BJP leaders and religious leaders. The SDPI is an organisation which is trying to disintegrate the nation. Rahul Gandhi should explain his position on this open declaration."

Hitting out at the Congress for accepting SDPI's support, the BJP leader said, "Such a party has declared support to Congress. Congress has said it will welcome support from all sides. Rahul Gandhi must make his stand clear. The Wayanad MP, who speaks about secularism day and night, should explain this."

The Union Home Ministry had in September 2022 declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an 'Unlawful Association'.

It had said that PFI and its associates, affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set-up of the country, disturbing public order, etc., which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The BJP has fielded its candidates in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and left three other seats for its ally JD (S) in the State.

Karnataka will have elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)