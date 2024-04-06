India News | Capitalise on Wide Network for Voter Awareness: Himachal Chief Electoral Officer

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. He directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programmes and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative by optimally utilising their huge infrastructure across the state.

Agency News ANI| Apr 06, 2024 06:26 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Capitalise on Wide Network for Voter Awareness: Himachal Chief Electoral Officer
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg chaired a meeting of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation. (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maneesh Garg, chaired a meeting of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation on Saturday, focusing on collaboration done by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with partner departments and corporations.

While addressing the senior officers, he said that the election department has taken many innovative steps under the guidance of ECI to encourage the voters to come out in greater numbers in the state, according to an official release.

Also Read | Telangana Phone Tapping Case: BJP Seeks CBI Probe Into Allegations of Phone Tapping During BRS Regime.

He directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programmes and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative by optimally utilising their huge infrastructure across the state.

Presentations on various initiatives suggested by ECI were also showcased in the meeting. The CEO emphasised to the Food and Civil Supplies Department and Civil Supplies Corporation on the need for more focused voter awareness programmes to educate prospective voters by installing hoardings and banners at all petrol pumps and all their fair price shops.

Also Read | CUET UG Exam 2024: NTA Opens CUET Correction Window To Make Changes in Application Form at cuetug.ntaonline.in, Know Steps To Edit.

Garg asked Indian Oil Corporation to install hoardings at all the 700+ petrol pumps in the state at the earliest and also direct LPG distributors on the usage of danglers on the gas cylinders containing voter awareness messages. The bus stands and railway stations can play SVEEP-themed messages on their public announcement systems along with routine announcements, he added.

He stressed the greater utilisation of this wide network for spreading awareness regarding img class="close-btn btn btn-clear" onclick="close_search_form(this)" title="Close Search" src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/login-back.png" alt="Close" />

Search

India News | Capitalise on Wide Network for Voter Awareness: Himachal Chief Electoral Officer

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. He directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programmes and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative by optimally utilising their huge infrastructure across the state.

Agency News ANI| Apr 06, 2024 06:26 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Capitalise on Wide Network for Voter Awareness: Himachal Chief Electoral Officer
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg chaired a meeting of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation. (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maneesh Garg, chaired a meeting of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation on Saturday, focusing on collaboration done by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with partner departments and corporations.

While addressing the senior officers, he said that the election department has taken many innovative steps under the guidance of ECI to encourage the voters to come out in greater numbers in the state, according to an official release.

Also Read | Telangana Phone Tapping Case: BJP Seeks CBI Probe Into Allegations of Phone Tapping During BRS Regime.

He directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programmes and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative by optimally utilising their huge infrastructure across the state.

Presentations on various initiatives suggested by ECI were also showcased in the meeting. The CEO emphasised to the Food and Civil Supplies Department and Civil Supplies Corporation on the need for more focused voter awareness programmes to educate prospective voters by installing hoardings and banners at all petrol pumps and all their fair price shops.

Also Read | CUET UG Exam 2024: NTA Opens CUET Correction Window To Make Changes in Application Form at cuetug.ntaonline.in, Know Steps To Edit.

Garg asked Indian Oil Corporation to install hoardings at all the 700+ petrol pumps in the state at the earliest and also direct LPG distributors on the usage of danglers on the gas cylinders containing voter awareness messages. The bus stands and railway stations can play SVEEP-themed messages on their public announcement systems along with routine announcements, he added.

He stressed the greater utilisation of this wide network for spreading awareness regarding voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Bye-elections in Himachal Pradesh. Additional CEO Dalip Negi also gave valuable inputs during the meeting, added the official statement.

Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ram Kumar Gautam, Additional CEO Neelam Dulta, Senior officers of Food and HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation were also present in the meeting, among others.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
50K+ searches
Ather
20K+ searches
 You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
50K+ searches
Ather
20K+ searches
CUET correction window 2024
20K+ searches
Monkey Man Dev Patel
20K+ searches
Ravindra Jadeja
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly