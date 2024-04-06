Mumbai, April 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the CUET UG 2024 correction window today, April 6. Candidates who want to make changes in their Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG form can do so by visiting the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. Candidates must note that the correction window link is also available on exams.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the correction window for the CUET UG 2024 exam will remain open until 11:50 pm. on Sunday, April 7. The Common University Entrance Test exam will be conducted from May 16 to May 31. The city of examination will be announced on April 30, and the admit card will likely be released in the second week of May. CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Release: NTA Is Set To Release Answer Keys, Question Papers, Responses Today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How To Check.

Steps to Make Corrections in CUET UG 2024 Application Form:

Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in .

. Log in using your details and other credentials.

Next, open your application form.

Now, edit the necessary details you want to change and make the corrections.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page.

Take a printout for future reference.

The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted in a hybrid mode, which includes pen-and-paper and computer-based test modes. The Common University Entrance Test exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. CTET 2024 Last Date to Apply Today: Know How to Register for CBSE CTET Online at ctet.nic and Application Fee Details.

To download the syllabus of the CUET UG 2024, candidates can visit https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

