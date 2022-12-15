Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI): Captain Kodalapuram Sri Vatsa assumed command of Naval Air Station INS Garuda at Kochi at a Ceremonial Parade on December 15, as the 34th commanding officer of the oldest Air Station of the Indian Navy, informed the Southern Naval Command through a statement.

[{9e07a70d-06fa-4f3f-9334-1e97e5539f92:intradmin/ANI-20221215165655.jpeg}]

Also Read | Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attacks Survivor Anjali Kulthe Shares Her Sorrow and Trauma at UNSC (Watch Video).

An alumnus of the College of Defence Management Studies, Secunderabad, Captain Kodalapuram Sri Vatsa is an accomplished pilot and a qualified flying instructor (QFI). He is qualified on Kamov 31 and Chetak helicopters, the statement added.

He has been in command of Indian Navy ships -- Rana and Bitra -- and the Indian Navy Helicopter Training School.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, Aide Get 10 Years in Jail for Murder and Attempt to Murder.

He has also carried out operational and training tenures onboard numerous fleet ships, aircraft carriers and shore establishments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)