New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A car caught fire in south Delhi's Chhattarpur on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said, adding that videos and photographs of the burning Audi car was shared on social media platforms.

A call about fire was received at around 3 pm and a fire tender was rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

"No one was injured and the fire was doused within 15 minutes," he said.

The exact reason on how the car caught fire is being ascertained, he added.

