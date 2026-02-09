Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is cheering for rapper Bad Bunny. On Monday, the singer-actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures with him. JLo also penned a long note in the caption, as she lauded him. She wrote, “love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world. We're all with you tonight”.

She spoke about the Super Bowl performance of Bad Bunny. During his performance, Bad Bunny called for unity in America following the recent political turmoil in the country. She added, I know you will break it. I'm here with you the same way you were with me. So proud to be boricua! Hit it hard Benito. As only you can do it! #LatinoGangGang”. Earlier, Jennifer Lopez explained why skin care is so important to her own self-confidence.

Asked what she can't step outside without, the chart-topping star told ‘People’ magazine, "Fragrance. I could say a lip stain or mascara. But I think for me, when I feel completely done, has to do with fragrance (applying a) signature scent. I feel very confident once I've got my skin care going and my 'fit check is right, and my makeup is on point and my glow is glowing, but I need to put that little last finishing touch’”. JLo became a beauty entrepreneur five years ago, and the experience has actually taught her a lot about herself.

The singer shared, "I can honestly say that I think of myself five years ago and I'm a totally different person now. And a lot of that has been the journey, not just the beauty journey, but the inside. And I have grown so much, and so much has happened in my life in the last five years. I really feel like I'm a different, more self-realised, self-aware person, and that contributes to the beauty”. The singer is keen to embrace the wellness element of her brand.

