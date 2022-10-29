Coimbatore, Oct 29 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP on Saturday postponed a proposed bandh on October 31 in Coimbatore to protest against the car explosion in front of a temple in the city on the eve of Deepavali.

The postponement of the bandh comes following the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the case from the Tamil Nadu police, as ordered by the Centre, Coimbatore BJP District President Utthama Ramasamy said in a release here.

Besides, various trade bodies had requested state BJP chief K Annamalai to reconsider the decision and not to go ahead with the bandh as the closure of shops and commercial establishments will have serious impact on the business, he claimed.

Annamalai had also held discussions with senior BJP leaders in the state, including C P Radhakrishnan and city MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, today regarding the issue.

Based on the discussion, the district BJP has decided not to go ahead with the bandh and postponed it temporarily, Ramasamy said.

On October 23 morning, 29-year-old Jamesha Mubeen was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the car in which he was travelling. The explosion happened while he was moving past a temple in the car in this western textile city and he had allegedly tried to evade a police check post.

