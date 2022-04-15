Kota, Apr 15 (PTI) A speeding car ran over three members of a family sleeping on a footpath outside the MBS Hospital here in the early hours of Friday, killing one of them, police said.

Dinesh Bawariya (45), a vegetable vendor, died on the spot, while his wife and their seven-year-old son are undergoing treatment for critical injuries, the area's DSP, Kaluram Verma, said.

He said the driver abandoned the car on the spot and fled. The man is yet to be traced, Verma added.

The family used to live in a makeshift accommodation on the footpath outside the hospital, the police said.

The hit-and-run took place around 1 am on Friday, Verma added.

People of the area staged a protest outside the hospital demanding the arrest of the driver, but it was lifted after senior police officials assured them of immediate action.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, and a case was lodged under relevant sections, the police said.

