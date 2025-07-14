Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): A parked Akasa Air aircraft was struck by a cargo truck operated by a third-party ground handler at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, the airline confirmed on Monday.

In an official statement, an Akasa Air spokesperson said, "A third party ground handler, while operating a cargo truck, came in contact with an Akasa Air aircraft that was parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection, and we are investigating this incident with the third party ground handler."

The airline clarified that the aircraft was not in operation at the time of the incident. Importantly, there were no injuries to any employees or passengers, and airport operations remained unaffected.

The airline has initiated a detailed investigation in coordination with the ground handling agency to determine the cause of the incident and prevent such occurrences in the future. (ANI)

