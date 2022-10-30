New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): A carjacking incident occurred in the national capital's Delhi Cantt area at around 5:20 am on October 29.
A case was registered and an investigation is underway.
As per the CCTV footage, a high-end SUV stopped near a shop after which a man came holding a gun and started threatening and pushing the driver of the car. He snatched the car key from the driver.
The accused was also accompanied by another person who was wearing a face mask.
The accused also opened fire, pointing the gun towards the ground and after a while fled in the car. (ANI)
