New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): A carjacking incident occurred in the national capital's Delhi Cantt area at around 5:20 am on October 29.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | Methamphetamine Tablets Worth More Than Rs 3 Crore Seized From Mizoram.

As per the CCTV footage, a high-end SUV stopped near a shop after which a man came holding a gun and started threatening and pushing the driver of the car. He snatched the car key from the driver.

The accused was also accompanied by another person who was wearing a face mask.

Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Bridge Opened for Public Without Issuance of Fitness Certificate, Says Civic Official.

The accused also opened fire, pointing the gun towards the ground and after a while fled in the car. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)