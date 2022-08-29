Bahraich, Aug 29 (PTI) Police here registered a case against a firm for supplying school dress to children with the Tricolour used as its inner layer, officials said on Monday.

Two units of the firm have been sealed, they said.

On getting information, District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh constituted a three-member team comprising City Magistrate Jyoti Rai, Circle Officer Vinay Dwivedi and the basic shiksha adhikari of the district.

They found that the Tricolour was used on a large-scale to manufacture dress of children.

City Magistrate Jyoti Rai told reporters that a case has been registered against the firm under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and the units of the firm have been sealed.

She added that the case has been registered on the basis of complaints lodged by the block education officer.

