Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old IPS officer for allegedly raping a woman doctor in Maharashtra's Nagpur after promising to marry her, officials said on Sunday.

The woman approached the Imamwada Police Station in Nagpur with a complaint recently, they said.

Also Read | PF Balance: How to Check Your EPF Account Balance Online, via SMS, Missed Call, Umang App and EPFO Portal? Check Details.

According to the complainant, she and the man had got in touch through social media platform Instagram, an official said.

The accused was then preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, while the woman was pursuing MBBS course, the police said.

Also Read | What Is Scholarship Scam? Know Everything About New Scam As Fraudsters Target Students and Parents Amid Exam Result Season in India.

After they became friends, the accused promised to marry the woman and got into a physical relationship with her, they said.

After being selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS), the accused started avoiding the woman and refused to marry her, the official said.

The man's parents also did not respond to the woman, due to which she was upset and approached the Imamwada police with the complaint.

Based on her complaint, a case on charges of rape has been registered against the IPS officer and further probe is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)