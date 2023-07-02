Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly selling fake insurance policies of vehicles to an automobile parts shop owner, an official said on Sunday.

In June 2018, the victim, who ran the shop in Kalamboli area, made a payment of Rs 46,370 to the accused for getting insurance cover for his seven vehicles, the police said.

The fraud came to light when an accident claim was filed for one of the vehicles. During verification, it was found the policy issued by the accused was fake, APMC police station's sub-inspector Arun Bilare said.

The victim later learnt all the policies issued to him were fake, he said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered on Thursday against the accused, resident of Ghansoli area here, under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for cheating), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, he said.

