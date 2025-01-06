Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the management of a pet boarding facility in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly manhandling two dogs of a local resident, an official said on Monday.

The guardian of the two canines - a golden retriever and a toy poodle - entrusted them to the pet care facility on December 26, 2024 as he and his wife had to travel abroad.

The dogs were manhandled and beaten up at the pet care centre, leaving the toy poodle permanently blind in one eye and causing emotional trauma to the retriever, their guardian alleged.

Following his complaint and the intervention by a representative of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the Vartak Nagar police here on Sunday registered the case against the pet facility's management under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police added.

