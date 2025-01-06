Mumbai, January 6: UGC NET December 2024 admit cards have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates appearing for the exams on January 6, 7, and 8 can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

The official website states, "Admit cards are available only for exams scheduled on January 3, 6, 7, and 8, 2025. Admit cards for exams on other dates will be released later." UGC NET Admit Card 2024: NTA Releases UGC-NET Exam Admit Cards at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Details.

The UGC NET December 2024 examination commenced on January 3 and will continue until January 16, 2025. Conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, the exam is held in two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. The test comprises two sections, both featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions, with no break between them. The question paper is available in English and Hindi, except for language-specific papers. UGC NET June Re-Exam 2024 Admit Card: NTA Releases Hall Tickets for 4 Centres on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for "UGC NET Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Submit the details to view your admit card.

Download and verify the admit card displayed on the screen.

Print a hard copy for future use.

If candidates encounter issues while downloading the UGC NET December 2024 admit card or notice any discrepancies in its details, they can seek assistance by calling 011-40759000 or emailing ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).