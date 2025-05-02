Mathura (UP), May 1 (PTI) Police here on Thursday registered a case against Congress state spokesperson Kunwar Singh Nishad and district president Mukesh Dhangar for allegedly obstructing government work.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Bhushan Verma said that Nishad was called for questioning on Tuesday about a social media post. Following this, Congress Dhangar allegedly created a disturbance at the Civil Lines police post of Sadar police station on Tuesday, obstructing government work.

"Based on a complaint filed by Civil Lines post in-charge Krishna Kumar, a case has been registered, and we are conducting raids to arrest both Congress leaders," DSP Verma said.

