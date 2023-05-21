Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): The police have filed a case against five people including the husband of Adrija Manjari in connection with the Odisha royal family dispute case.

Notably, Adrija Manjari is the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

Also Read | Bihar: Undertrial Prisoner Ties Knot With Girlfriend Inside Sitamarhi District Court Premises.

She had registered complaints in front of Uttarakhand DGP levelling serious allegations of domestic violence, dowry harassment.

SSP Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar said that Dehradun police have taken action in the dispute of the Odisha royal family.

Also Read | 'No Era for War': Quad Resonates With India's Stance of Non-Belligerence in Russian-Ukraine Conflict.

The case will be investigated by the Circle Officer of Rajpur, Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)