Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 30 (ANI): The West Bengal School Service Commission released the list of names of 1804 ineligible candidates after the Supreme Court directed it to publish the list of 'tainted' candidates in the cash-for-jobs scam. The commission released the roll number, serial number and name of the ineligible candidates.

The West Bengal Central SSC in a notice said, "In compliance with the Order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India dated August 28, 2025 in the matter of SLP(C) No.23784/2025(BEJOY BISWAS & ORS. Vs. STATE OF WEST BENGAL & ORS.), the list of candidates as mentioned in the List 1 is attached below, who were selected, whose selection has been set aside by the Hon'ble High Court and confirmed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, is hereby published in the official website of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission in order to place the List of such tainted candidates in public domain."

Earlier in July 14, SSC teachers who lost their jobs after the Calcutta High Court decision in 2024, launched a protest march 'Nabanno Abhiyan' in Howrah towards the Bengal Secretariat under the banner of 'Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha'.

They lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment which held that the whole appointment process was tainted. The teachers who lost their jobs staged several protest against the Mamata Banerjee's government demanding justice.

Around 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal lost their jobs because of alleged corruption in various examinations conducted by the state's School Service Commission.

The bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar found that the West Bengal SSC's selection process was based on large-scale manipulations and fraud, and ordered the TMC government to initiate a fresh selection process.

Earlier on April 3, the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to quash the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the WBSSC in 2016 for the state-run and aided schools. The top court's verdict came on a petition filed by the West Bengal government that challenged an April 2022 order of the Calcutta High Court. (ANI)

