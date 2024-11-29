New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh in connection with recruitment irregularities case being probed by CBI with conditions that he will not hold any public office as of now and not to make any statement to the media about the case.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh with conditions including that he will not hold any public office during the pendency of the case. The top court also imposed various conditions that include not to misuse liberty by influencing witnesses nor tampering with evidence, not to leave West Bengal without permission and to provide mobile number to trial court and Investigating Officer.

Ghosh's counsel, advocate MS Khan apprised the top court that he is granted bail in money laundering case and also mentioned delay in commencement of trial in the case. He also highlighted that Ghosh is under custody for more than 19 months in the matter.

Kuntal Ghosh along with former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities case that is being probed by CBI and Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)

