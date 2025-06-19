New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events in the sensational case of late-night blaze at the official residence of the then Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

The fire broke out at around 11:35 pm his official bungalow at 30 Tughlak Crescent in the capital and led to the report of a SC committee recommending his removal:

* Mar 14, 2025: Fire breaks out at around 11:35 pm at Varma's official bungalow at 30 Tughlak Crescent here.

*Mar 15: Delhi High Court officials inspect the site of incident at the instruction of HC chief justice.

*Mar 17: Delhi HC CJ Justice D K Upadhyay meets then CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

* Mar 20: Delhi HC CJ shares photographs, videos with CJI.

*Mar 20: English daily TOI breaks news on alleged discovery of semi-burnt cash at Justice Varma's residence.

Delhi HC CJ writes to CJI favouring deeper probe.

*Mar 21: CJI asked for the reply of Justice Varma in writing before 12:00 noon of March 22. SC collegium also mulled over transferring Justice Varma to Allahabad High Court.

* Mar 22: Justice Varma responds, trashes allegations. CJI Sanjiv Khanna constitutes a three-member committee to inquire into allegations against Justice Varma. SC uploads on its website an in-house inquiry report, including photos and videos related to the case.

* Mar 28: Justice Varma transferred to parent Allahabad High Court. SC asks Allahabad HC CJ not to assign him judicial work.

* May 3: SC panel holds Justice guilty of misconduct, recommends his removal.

* May 8: Then CJI writes to President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi seeking his impeachment as Justice Varma refuses to step down.

