Patna (Bihar) [India], June 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Thursday gave approval to a caste-based census, informed Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani.

The government has allocated a budget of Rs 500 crore for the survey. The exercise will be completed by February next year.

At the state level, the survey will be carried out by the General Administration Department, and on the district level, DM will be the nodal officer. Both of these will be incharge of the panchayat level and block level.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Kumar earlier in the day.

Leaders of all nine political parties were present in the meeting and gave some important suggestions to the Chief Minister.

While talking to the mediapersons, Subhani said, "Caste-based survey approved, to be carried out by the state. At the state level, it will be carried out by the General Administration department on the district level, DM will be the nodal officer. Both of these will be incharge of panchayat level and block level."

"During this, efforts would be made to take surveys on an economic basis. Rs 500 crores will be given for the survey. An aim to complete it by 2023 has been set," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "In the all-party meeting, we unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be conducted in a set time frame. Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain."

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav had declared the announcement as a "win" and said, "It's a caste-based survey, not a census. It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this and the Central government should also support it financially."

"This survey is in the interest of the people of Bihar," Yadav had added.

"We have said to bring the bill in the next cabinet meeting and start it in November, as the people who reside outside Bihar will also come to the state during Chhath puja and by then we too will complete preparations for it," he had said further.

Highlighting the importance of the caste-based census, CM Kumar on May 25 had said that it would enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society. (ANI)

