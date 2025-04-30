New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Wednesday said caste enumeration, which will be part of the next population census, would empower marginalised sections and help them become self-reliant.

Hours after the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) took the significant decision, Kumar said it was a "historic" step and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the needs of the socially and economically deprived.

"Ensuring social justice, the considerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic step by approving the caste census in the Union Cabinet meeting today," the minister said in a post in Hindi on X.

He emphasised that the decision would empower marginalised communities and help bring them into the mainstream.

"This decision will be a decisive step towards realising the dreams of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar," Kumar said, adding that it acknowledges the identity, needs, and participation of every section of society.

He asserted that the measure strengthens the government's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

The government's announcement comes amid growing demands from opposition parties like the Congress for a nationwide caste census. Some states, including Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka, have already conducted similar exercises at the state level.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said that while the census is a central subject, some states carried out caste-based surveys "non-transparently," creating doubts among the public. He assured that the national caste census would be conducted in a transparent manner.

