Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Thursday took suo motu notice of the alleged casteist remarks against CM Charanjit Singh Channi, directing police to take action and submit a report by September 29.

In a statement here, commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur said, "on a Facebook account, the handler had posted the most abusive and casteist remarks about the chief minister, Punjab, which went viral on social media."

Taking suo-motu notice of these remarks, the chairperson instructed the Director, Bureau of Investigation, to take action under relevant section of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

She asked the director to submit a report by September 29.

