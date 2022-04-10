Gonda (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A cattle smuggler was arrested after an encounter in which a police officer had a narrow escape here, police said on Sunday.

"On the intervening night of March 13-14, a truck carrying 24 bulls -- four of them were dead – was seized,” Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

One of the accused -- Dilip Yadav -- involved in cattle smuggling was arrested and a hunt was launched for gang leader -- Saleem -- in the neighbouring Ayodhya district, he said.

"Late on Saturday night, as policemen made an effort to arrest Saleem, he opened fire at them. A bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of Nawabganj police station SHO Santosh Kumar Singh and he had a narrow escape,” Mishra said.

“Police fired in self-defence and a bullet hit the leg of Saleem and he was injured," he said, adding the accused was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

The SP said an aide of Saleem fled the spot.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges and six bulls, he said and added the accused was admitted to the district hospital.

