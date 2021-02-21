Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) Nine persons, who are suspected to be cattle smugglers, were arrested for allegedly attacking a police party with sticks and stones here last week.

Station House Officer, Bishnah, Tahir Yousaf suffered head injuries when his team was attacked by suspected bovine smugglers when they had gone to Lalyana village to arrest them on February 14, police said.

"Nine smugglers were identified behind the attack and were subsequently arrested by a special team from Lalyana and Waziruchak," a police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)