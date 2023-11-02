New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A Delhi court will hear on November 6 two separate interim bail applications moved by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's former bodyguard and co-accused in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the cattle smuggling racket in West Bengal.

Special judge Raghubir Singh posted the matter for next week, noting that both the CBI and the ED have submitted their replies to the applications filed by Sehegal Hossain. The judge also noted that the copies of the replies have been provided by the probe agencies to the accused.

Also Read | Electoral Bond Case: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement, Asks EC for Data on Funds Received Via Bonds Within Two Weeks.

The court had on October 25 issued notice to both the probe agencies and directed them to file their response by today on the applications.

“Replies to both the respective applications have been filed on behalf of the CBI as well as ED. Copies thereof supplied to opposite party. At the request of counsel for the applicant/accused, be put up on November 6, 2023,” the judge said.

Also Read | ‘Congress Busy With Assembly Elections in Five States, Work Not Happening in INDIA Bloc, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Watch Video).

The ED registered the money laundering case following a first information report by the CBI in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, who was then a BSF commandant.

The CBI FIR alleged Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district chief considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with Kumar, other public servants and private persons, was involved in the multi-crore rupees cattle smuggling racket.

Lakhs of cattle are allegedly illegally transported from West Bengal to Bangladesh every year with the connivance of the BSF and customs officials and politicians.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)