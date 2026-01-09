New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): In a case of collusive corruption, the CBI has apprehended two accused persons, including one public servant-a Joint Director of Central Power Research Institute. Bengaluru, while transacting a bribe amount of Rs. 9.5 Lakh, the CBI said in a press release.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on January 08, 2026 against the accused, Joint Director of Central Power Research Institute, Bengaluru and other private persons on the allegations that they are indulging in corrupt activities of obtaining bribe for issuing favourable test reports in respect of the electrical equipment produced by the private company, namely Sudhir Group of Companies.

After registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the Joint Director of Central Power Research Institute, Bengaluru along with an executive of the private company while transacting the bribe amount of Rs 9.5 Lakh, on January 09, 2026, at Bengaluru.

During the course of searches conducted at the residence of the Public Servant, cash amount of Rs 3.59 Crore, foreign currency including US Dollar, HongKong Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Euro, Yuan (Renmin), Swedish Krona and UAE Dirham worth Rs 405858 (approx.) has also been recovered besides jewellery and other incriminating documents/articles. The searches have led to a cash recovery of Rs 3.76 crores approx. till now (including the foreign currency). The searches are continuing.

The investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

