New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The CBI has arrested three Delhi Police personnel, including an SHO, in a bribery case, officials said on Sunday.

It is alleged that Kalindi Kunj police station SHO/Inspector Bhushan Kumar Azad had demanded a bribe of about Rs 39,000 through Head Constable Rakesh Yadav for allowing the construction of a boundary wall of a plot in Madanpur Khadar Extension, they said.

The officials said the CBI laid a trap and caught Constable Dinesh who received the bribe from the complainant in the presence of Head Constable Yadav.

"The Inspector/SHO (Azad) and Head Constable (Yadav) were also caught," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the arrested personnel, he said.

