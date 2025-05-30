Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Enforcement Directorate Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi (IRS) in Bhubaneswar on charges of corruption.

According to sources, Raghuvanshi was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the first instalment of a bribe amounting to Rs 20 lakh. The CBI had laid a trap following a complaint and apprehended him at the scene.

Also Read | AP DSC 2025 Hall Ticket: Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee Admit Card to Be Released Today at apdsc.apcfss.in - Check Steps to Download.

Investigations revealed that the bribe demand was part of a larger sum initially pegged at Rs 5 crore, which was later negotiated and settled for Rs 2 crore. The illegal gratification was reportedly sought in exchange for 'settling' a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

CBI further stated that the bribe was routed through Raghuvanshi's brother. The CBI has initiated further inquiry into the matter.

Also Read | Radio Equipment Sale Banned: Government Issues Norms To Curb Illegal, Unauthorised Sale of Risky Radio Equipment Like Walkie-Talkie on E-Commerce Sites.

In a separate incident, earlier, Odisha Vigilance intercepted Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Pabitra Mohan Panigrahi of Chitrakonda Block in Malkangiri district and seized cash exceeding Rs 15 lakh, suspected to be ill-got.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs about alleged bribe collection from contractors, a team of Odisha Vigilance officials intercepted Panigrahi near Gobindapally Chowk while he was travelling from his government residence in Chitrakonda to Bhubaneswar in a WagonR car bearing registration number OD-30-E-3096. He was reportedly taking a lift at the time.

Upon interception, officials recovered Rs 5.07 lakh in cash from Panigrahi's possession. A further search at his government quarters in Chitrakonda led to the recovery of Rs 10 lakh more in cash. As Panigrahi failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the seized amount, the entire cash was confiscated by the Vigilance team.

Subsequently, searches are underway at two additional premises linked to Panigrahi from a disproportionate assets (DA) angle. He is currently being questioned to determine the source of the recovered funds.

Further investigation is in progress, and a detailed report is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)