New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested an accused Enforcement Officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, Officials said on Monday.

CBI has registered a case complaint against the accused on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 15 lakh from the complainant who is running a software company at Tirunelveli, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | Stonehenge: Campaigners Lose Court Challenge to Tunnel Plans.

It was also alleged that the accused demanded the said bribe for not taking action against the company which availed the Central Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (a scheme to boost the creation of new jobs in the formal sector through support of EPF contributions by the Central Government for new employees), the spokesperson said.

It has been further alleged that the accused officer collected and verified the documents from the complainant Company and learnt that the company has received an amount of Rs 3 crore(approx) under the scheme. Out of the said amount he allegedly demanded 5 per cent as a bribe from the complainant, he said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Police Send Summons to Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders for ‘Damaging Public Property’.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the said accused EPFO officer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh as an advance," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)