India News | CBI Arrests Man in Child Sexual Assault Case from Mizoram's Aizawl

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused from Aizawl, Mizoram in connection with a case involving the sexual assault of a minor and possession and dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), the agency said in a release on Monday.

As per the CBI release, the case was registered on May 30, 2025, against the accused on serious allegations including the creation, collection, storage, and uploading of CSAM depicting minors in explicit sexual acts. The accused was also in possession of pornographic content involving children, in violation of laws.

The CBI conducted searches on June 04, 2025, at the residential premises of the accused and seized incriminating electronic devices.

Subsequent forensic analysis uncovered a substantial volume of CSAM in the form of images and videos. These materials were corroborated with data from INTERPOL's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database, as well as Cyber Tipline Reports (CTRs) generated by Google and shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

Forensic analysis of the digital content revealed that a minor child had been sexually assaulted by the accused in Aizawl. In a swift and coordinated effort, the CBI was able to identify, locate, and rescue the minor victim. Further investigation has revealed that the child had been threatened and exploited by the accused for the creation of CSAM, the CBI said.

This case was detected suo motu by the CBI, as neither the victim nor the family had reported the incidents to any law enforcement agency prior to CBI's intervention. The case highlights the proactive use of cyber intelligence, forensic tools, and international cooperation mechanisms in identifying and rescuing victims of such heinous crimes, it said.

The CBI reiterates its steadfast resolve to bring perpetrators of child sexual abuse to justice and urges citizens to report any such information or suspicion to the appropriate authorities.

Investigation is continuing, it added. (ANI)

