New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The CBI has arrested the regional passport officer of Jalandhar, Anup Singh, and two of his colleagues for allegedly receiving bribe to issue a passport, officials said on Friday.

Singh was arrested along with two assistant passport officers, Hari Om and Sanjay Srivastava, they added.

During searches at their premises on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized cash amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh and incriminating documents, a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement.

The CBI has registered the case against Hari Om on a complaint that he had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 for issuing two passports.

"It was alleged that the complainant had applied for fresh passports in respect of his granddaughter and grandson," the CBI spokesperson said.

The official said according to the complainant, Hari Om informed him that the bribe amount was being accepted on the directions of the RPO and another APO, and it would be shared between them.

After verification, CBI officials laid a trap and Hari Om was arrested while allegedly receiving the bribe.

"Subsequently, the RPO and another APO of Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar were also apprehended," the CBI spokesperson said.

