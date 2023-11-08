New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested three persons, including a senior official of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) in the Northern Railways, in an alleged bribery case of Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harish Kumar, IRSE 2006 batch, who was posted as Dy Chief Engineer-II, Constructions, Northern Railways in Lucknow, Virendra Tomar and his son Prashant Tomar of Tomar Construction, Kosi Kalan, Uttar Pradesh.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe from a contractor of a private company based in Kosi Kalan (Uttar Pradesh) for showing undue favour in the expeditious processing of due payments.

A case was registered on November 7 against 10 accused, including public servants of the Northern Railway, Lucknow and private persons.

It was alleged that the public servants posted at Northern Railways, Hazaratganj, Lucknow, entered into a conspiracy with private contractors and were showing undue favour in approving payments for variation or deviation, expeditious processing of due payments, etc., in lieu of illegal gratification.

Searches were conducted at Lucknow, Jaunpur, and Kosi Kalan (Uttar Pradesh) at several premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of Rs 52 lakh (approximately), locker keys, electronic items and incriminating documents.

The arrested accused will be produced tomorrow before the competent court. (ANI)

