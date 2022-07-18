New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The CBI has arrested eight people, including the suspected mastermind and paper solvers, allegedly impersonating real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, officials said.

The agency received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate real candidates in the NEET exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, the FIR alleged.

It was alleged that the impersonators planned to appear in the NEET UG Exam, 2022 held for admissions in undergraduate medical courses in place of actual candidates and take the test in lieu of huge amounts of money.

The CBI has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for getting desired examination centres.

"They also use the process of mixing and morphing of photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination," the FIR alleged.

The agency has filed the FIR against Sushil Ranjan, Brij Mohan Singh, Pappu, Uma Shankar Gupta, Nidhi, Krishna Shankar Yogi, Sunny Ranjan, Raghunandan, Jeepu Lal, Hemendra and Bharat Singh.

